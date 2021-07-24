Ridgefield's Kieran Smith Wins Bronze in 400m Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

Connecticut's own Kieran Smith finished on the podium in the 400 meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

He finished in third place with a time of 3:43.94. The other Team USA swimmer, Jake Mitchell, finished in eighth place with a time of 3:45.39.

According to Connecticut Swimming, Smith is the first Connecticut native to medal at the Olympics since Janel Jorgensen in 1988. Both Smith and Jorgensen are Ridgefield High School graduates.

Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui won the gold with a time of 3:43.36 and Australia's Jack McLoughlin took the silver with a time of 3:43.52.

Smith, from Ridgefield, finished sixth in the men's 400m freestyle heats Saturday morning. His time of 3:45:25 was enough to get him in the finals tonight.