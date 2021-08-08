Diana Taurasi

‘See You in Paris': Taurasi Hints at Return for 2024 Olympics

UConn legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are now the only basketball players - men or women - to win five Olympic gold medals.

Team USA defeated Japan 90-75 Sunday at the Tokyo Games to earn its seventh straight gold and earning Bird and Taurasi their fifth each.

But is Taurasi ready to try for number six?

"See you in Paris," Taurasi said during an interview with NBC Olympics after the gold medal game.

Taurasi then walked away from the interview, leaving the NBC crew to ponder if they were breaking news just after the big win.

Diana's comment put a huge smile on Bird's face, who was a part of the same interview.

"That's what she said," Bird said as Taurasi walked away.

Will it happen? It's hard to know for sure if Taurasi was serious about a return to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but who would put it past the NCAA, WNBA, and Olympic Champion?

