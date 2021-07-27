NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles pulled out of the team finals on Tuesday "due to a medical issue," after struggling to land a vault.

A spokesperson for USA Gymnastics confirmed to NBC in a statement that Biles would not compete in the remaining events, but did not specify the nature of her medical issue, saying "she will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

The 24-year-old, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, bailed on her planned Amanar vault, opting for an easier Yurchenko 5/2 twist in mid-air and then struggling with the landing. An Amanar can score a maximum of 15.8. Biles received a 13.766.

It was a rare miscue by Biles who is the defending Olympic and world champion in the vault.

She was seen huddling with a trainer before exiting the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

Team USA was forced to finish the rest of the competition without her. Still, they hung in there for silver, with the ROC taking gold and Great Britain edging Italy for bronze.

After the preliminaries round on Monday, Biles opened up in an Instagram post about the burden of carrying the weight of the sport on her shoulders.

"it wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it," Biles wrote. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!

Simone Biles, known as the greatest gymnast in history, discusses her motivation as well as the importance of pushing herself to her limits in preparation for Tokyo 2020.

In a New York Times interview published last week, Biles spoke about the "unreal" wear and tear her body has endured after years of competing. Asked to name the happiest moment of her career, Biles said: "Honestly, probably my time off."

There was no immediate word on whether Biles, who won five medals in 2016 Rio Olympics, will compete in the all-around final on Thursday night or any of the four individual finals she qualified for.

News of Biles pulling out of the team finals sparked a devastating reaction on social media, as well wishes for the G.O.A.T.

I just want Simone Biles to be ok pic.twitter.com/1FfizpwQ6X — innominate (@splatereffect) July 27, 2021

Sending love to Simone Biles, the human being, who deserves all adoration and praise for who she is, not for the super-athletic things she can do to entertain the world. She must be heartbroken and in excruciating pain. She deserves the right to take care of her body and mind. 🧡 — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) July 27, 2021