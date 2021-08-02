Stratford's Alyssa Naeher Injured in Women's Olympic Soccer Semifinal in Tokyo

The goalkeeper for the United States women's soccer team, Alyssa Naeher of Stratford, suffered a right leg injury during Monday's semifinal against Canada.

Naeher's ankle appeared to buckle under pressure, causing considerable pain and requiring several minutes of treatment from the trainer, according to NBC Olympics.

The World Cup champion tried to play on, but her first big kick betrayed her.

Naeher signaled to the bench for a substitute, and Adrianna Franch was called into the fray.

Naeher was the hero of the quarterfinal versus the Netherlands on Friday, saving a penalty in regulation and then two in the shootout. She's won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and was named 2018 CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. lost to Canada on Monday with a score of 0 to 1. The team will now play for a bronze medal on Thursday.

You can watch the replay of the game here.