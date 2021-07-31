Daniel Stahl

‘Swedish Viking' Daniel Stahl Wins Gold in Men's Discus Throw

Stahl won gold in discus while his Swedish teammate took silver

By Logan Reardon

Daniel Stahl and Simon Pettersson made history in the discus event on Saturday, sweeping the gold and silver medals for Sweden.

It was the first time Sweden took gold and silver in the same event since 1948.

Stahl's 68.90m throw was just ahead of Pettersson's 67.39m throw, but it was Stahl's reaction afterward that stole the show.

"I'm a Swedish Viking," Stahl proclaimed as he and Pettersson took a victory lap with their country's flag.

Stahl, 28, is the reigning world champion in discus and was the favorite entering Tokyo.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Daniel StahlSwedentrack and fielddiscus
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us