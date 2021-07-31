‘Swedish Viking' Daniel Stahl Wins Gold in Men's Discus Throw

Daniel Stahl and Simon Pettersson made history in the discus event on Saturday, sweeping the gold and silver medals for Sweden.

It was the first time Sweden took gold and silver in the same event since 1948.

Stahl's 68.90m throw was just ahead of Pettersson's 67.39m throw, but it was Stahl's reaction afterward that stole the show.

"I'm a Swedish Viking," Stahl proclaimed as he and Pettersson took a victory lap with their country's flag.

Stahl, 28, is the reigning world champion in discus and was the favorite entering Tokyo.