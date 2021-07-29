Swimming: Murphy Defends Rio Showing in 200m Backstroke, Campbell Seeks First Individual Gold

Swimming continues at the Olympics on Day 7, with one American defending gold and another seeking her first individual gold.

Those swimmers would be Ryan Murphy and Cate Campbell, who are competing in the men’s 200m backstroke final and women’s 100m freestyle final, respectively.

Murphy — who won gold in the event five years ago — is up against the Russian Olympic Committee’s Evgeny Rylov, who took home the bronze medal at Rio and had the fastest qualifying time in the semifinals. American Bryce Mefford will also be competing in the men’s 200m backstroke final.

If Campbell is going to win her first individual gold, she’ll have to beat Australia’s Emma McKeon, who set an Olympic record in the preliminary round with a 52.13 time. Should Campbell fall short in the women’s 100m freestyle, she’ll have another shot in the 50m freestyle.

Day 7 of swimming will feature two other finals. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker set an Olympic record in the women’s 200m breakstroke heat and will be going for gold in the event. Team USA’s Lilly King will look to improve on her 12th-place finish in the event five years ago, and will be joined by teammate Annie Lazor.

Japan’s Daiya Seto is a favorite for gold in the men’s 200m individual medley final. He’s up against China’s Shun Wang and fellow countryman Kosuke Hagino, who both medaled at the event in 2016.

Viewers can stream all the Day 7 events beginning on Thursday, July 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here for more scheduling information.