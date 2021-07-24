In 400 IM, Chase Kalisz Hopes to End U.S. Medal Drought in Tokyo

With Team USA still looking for its first medal, Chase Kalisz is hoping to be the first American to make it to the podium in the men’s 400 individual medley.

The men’s 400 IM final is at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Watch live on NBC or stream live here:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the 2016 Rio Games, Kalisz took home the silver in this event, one of many once dominated by Michael Phelps. In the preliminaries, Kalisz had the third-fastest time behind Australia’s Brendon Smith and New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt. The defending world champion, Daiya Seto, surprisingly just missed out on the final, placing ninth overall.

Jay Litherland, the other American in this event, also advanced to the final, tying for the fifth-fastest time. He won silver in the 400 IM at the 2019 championships and could also challenge for a medal.

Kalisz will also be in action later this week in the 200 IM.