Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Live Updates on First Day of Events, Controversy

Stay up-to-date as the first medals are awarded at the Tokyo Olympics, top events air and controversy unfolds. Here is live coverage throughout day 1 of the Games:

Andrew's unvaccinated status sparks debate among US swimmers

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Swimmer Michael Andrew has been vocal about his decision to go to the Olympics unvaccinated, but his choice is coming under fire among other American swimmers.

Gold medalist and 2016 Olympian Maya DiRado tweeted she was "disappointed" that Andrew chose to represent the United States without getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Swimmers Anthony Ervin and Patrick Callan came to Andrew's defense in DiRado's replies on Twitter, sparking a debate on vaccine status for Team USA.

Russian archer collapses in extreme Tokyo heat

Competition is underway in Tokyo, and as expected, the extreme Japan heat has already been a factor.

Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva collapsed in the heat while talking to a teammate after finishing the qualifying round Friday.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"It's probably heatstroke," Gomboeva's teammate Ksenia Perova said on social media. "It's very hot here and the asphalt is really baking. Of course there are also nerves, but the main reason is still the weather."

Gomboeva reportedly is feeling better after drinking water, being attended to by doctors and heading back to the Olympic Village.

Relive the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

If you weren't able to catch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in real time, or you just want to re-experience the magic, here are some highlights.

At 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night, you will be able to watch a primetime replay of the Opening Ceremony on NBC. Dwayne Johnson will be on that broadcast to introduce Team USA, Leslie Odom Jr. will tell the story of the hopes and dreams of Olympians, and Uma Thurman will narrate a special feature leading into the Parade of Nations.

This live blog will be updated throughout Day 1 competition. Check back for more!