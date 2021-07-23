UConn Represents Several Nations at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics has begun and UConn athletes are representing several countries.

Athletes who competed during their college days in Connecticut are now representing six nations in sports from basketball to soccer to field hockey, according to UConn Today.

Team USA

UConn is well represented on Team USA, especially the women’s basketball team.

Basketball

Sue Bird, 40, of Syosset, N.Y, was one of the flag bearers for team USA, leading the team during the parade of nations during the Opening Ceremony.

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, is making her fifth appearance at the Olympics.

Diana Taurasi, 39, of Glendale, California, is a member of the Phoenix Mercury,

Bird and Taurasi were on Team USA when the team won gold in 2004 in Greece, 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Tina Charles, 32, of Flushing, New York, is a member of the Washington Mystics. She is a 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medal winner.

Breanna Stewart, 26, Syracuse, New York, won Olympic gold in 2016.

Stewart, a member of the Seattle Storm, was one of five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated magazine's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

Napheesa Collier, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri, is competing in her first Olympics. She is a member of the Minnesota Lynx.

Jennifer Rizzotti, the president of the Connecticut Sun, is an assistant coach.

The U.S. Women's Basketball Team’s first game is set for July 27 against Nigeria.

3X3

Stefanie Dolson, 29, of Goshen, New York, is a member of the Chicago Sky, is making her Olympic debut in the 3×3 Olympic Tournament.

Katie Lou Samuelson had been selected for the 3X3 team, but had to withdraw due to COVID protocols.

Team Canada

Women’s Basketball

Aaliyah Edwards, a 19-year-old sophomore from Kingston, Ontario, is on the Canadian women's basketball team.

Kia Nurse, 25, of Hamilton, Ontario, a team member on Team Canada plays for the New York Liberty.

Canada will take on Serbia in the first round.

Soccer

Stephanie Labbé, 34, of Stony Plain, Alberta in Canada, played at UConn from 2005 to 2008.

A goalkeeper, she competed in Rio in 2016 and was part of the team to win bronze.

Team France

Gabby Williams, 24, of Sparks, Nevada, holds dual citizenship in the United States and France, according to UConn Today. She is a member of the Los Angeles Sparks.

France takes on Japan in the first round.

Team Germany

Field Hockey

Cécile Sophie Pieper, 26 of Mannheim, Germany, earned a master’s degree in educational psychology at UConn, according to UConn Today.

Germany and Great Britain will be competing in the first round.

Basketball

Niels Giffey, 30, of Berlin, Germany, played for UConn from 2010-2014 and, UConn Today reports, won NCAA championships with the team 2011 and 2014.

Germany and Italy will be competing.

Team Ireland

Roisin Upton, 27, of Limerick, Ireland, was a member of the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Championship squads with UConn, according to UConn Today.

Ireland and South Africa will be competing.

Team Japan

Basketball

Gavin Edwards, 33, of Gilbert, Arizona, played basketball at UConn from 2006 to 2010.

According to Olympics.com, he relocated to Japan in 2013 and in January 2020 was granted Japanese nationality and he made his international debut for the Japanese team at the 2021 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Japan will take on Spain.

Paralympics

Amy Dixon, a 1989 UConn graduate who studied pharmacy and equine business management, is a native of Brookfield. Her biography says that in 2017, she became the first blind female athlete to compete in an XTERRA race.