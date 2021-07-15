Two Old Lyme Rowers Headed To Tokyo Olympics

Two rowers from Old Lyme are heading to the Tokyo Olympics as they compete with the U.S. Olympic Rowing team this month.

Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan, will row in the men’s eight.

Hack is a 2010 graduate of Lyme-Old Lyme High School. Corrigan graduated from Lyme-Old Lyme in 2015.

The Old Lyme natives previously rowed for both the Lyme-Old Lyme High School’s rowing team and The Old Lyme Rowing Association’s Blood Street Sculls (OLRA), with Lead Coach and Director of Rowing Paul Fuchs.

While Corrigan will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Hack previously competed for the U.S. men’s eight, finishing fourth at the 2016 Rio Games.

Rowing alongside them in Tokyo will be Justin Best, Ben Davison, Conor Harrity, Nick Mead, Alex Miklasevich, and Alexander Richards accompanied by their coxswain Julian Venonsky.

Rowing events are scheduled to start on opening day, July 23, with the men's eight’s first heat starting on July 25. See the full schedule here.