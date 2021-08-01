US Women's Basketball Beats France, Finishes Group Play Undefeated

The U.S. women’s basketball team continued Olympic dominance in Tokyo, extending a 51-game win streak that dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The U.S. got off to a slow start in the first quarter and was down 22-19 at the end of the first.



However, Team USA was able to go on a run and come back to take the lead at halftime, 50-44.

France led an inspired comeback in the third quarter, making it a one-point game with almost eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the U.S. was able to withstand France's run thanks to five points from Chelsea Gray to ultimately walk away with another win on Monday.

A'ja Wilson, who entered the game averaging a double-double, scored 22 points and added three assists. Wilson has been the team’s top performer and averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games.

Breanna Stewart was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Stewart is also averaging a double-double.

France was able to advance to the quarterfinal round after losing by less than 14 points to the U.S.

Elsewhere in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament, Spain went undefeated in Group A, while China and Belgium are both 2-0 in Group C and play each other at 4:20 a.m. ET on Sunday. Australia, an early medal favorite, has had a disappointing Olympics, losing its first two games.

