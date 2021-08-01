Tokyo Olympics

USA's Adeline Gray Loses in Wrestling Gold Medal Match

Gray gets silver after falling to Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken

By Bryan Murphy

American Adeline Gray was upset in the women's freestyle 76kg wrestling finals, losing to Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken 7-3.

The German built a 7-0 lead on the five-time world champion. Gray did her best to come back, but the effort fell short.

Gray was the top ranked wrestler at her weight, while Rotter-Focken was No. 2. With the loss, Gray gets the silver medal, her first Olympic medal. She previously lost in the quarterfinals in Rio.

The Denver native started off her Olympic Games by defeating Tunisia’s Zaineb Sghaier in the Round of 16 by a score of 8-0. She followed that with a 6-4 victory over Turkey’s Yasemin Adar. And most recently, Gray secured a 3-2 win in the semifinals against Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy.

Rotter-Focken started off the Games with a slim 2-1 win over Belarus' Vasilisa Marzaliuk in the Round of 16. She advanced in the quarterfinals with an 8-3 victory over China's Zhou Qian, then punched her ticket to the finals by defeating Japan's Hiroe Minagawa 3-1 in the semifinals,

