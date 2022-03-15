Tom Brady's Un-Retirement Spurs Reaction From Connecticut Fans

“Never say never.” Those were the words of Tom Brady when he was asked about the possibility of changing his mind about retirement. He made that comment just days after he said, he was done. Those words lead to much speculation. Speculation that was validated Sunday.

In a brief social media post made late Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady ran a reverse. He changed his mind about retirement; announcing he’ll return for a 23rd NFL season. Not everyone was entirely surprised.

“I kind of thought he was a little undecided when he retired,” said Al Pressamarita, of Tolland.

Brady initially announced his retirement on February 1. Days after the news was already leaked and reported elsewhere. Brady said he was hanging up his cleats, but it appears he only hung them up long enough to dry.

Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, he’s coming back, drawing reactions from football fans, regardless of fan loyalties.

“I’m a Dolphins fan so I was hoping we had a chance, but he’s back,” said Stephen Wilson, of Hartford.

The seven-time super bowl champ is going to play. He’ll return to the Buccaneers for a third season. Coincidentally, the Tampa Bay franchise recently donated to a Vernon elementary school’s fundraiser, and the principal was shocked when he opened the box.

“I’m a big sports guy so I said, ‘this can’t be. It’s Tom Brady,’” said Josh Egan.

Egan’s former college roommate now works for the Buccaneers and sent a certified, autographed football by Brady. It is being raffled off to help fund Maple Street School field trips and defray costs for parents in need.

“It will get them to the beach. To Meigs Point. Get them to Boston and hopefully take care a lot of the costs associated with those trips,” said Egan.

There’s also another football signed by another former Patriot, Rob Gronkowski, being raffled. There is a link on Vernon’s Town Website where people can buy tickets for $10.

There are plenty of Patriots fans in Vernon, and even though Brady is coming back in a uniform other than New England’s, those pulling for the GOAT remain loyal.

“I was actually kind of disappointed when he retired because I thought he had more in the tank,” said Brian Ditmar. “I thought he had an MVP season and I wanted to see him play some more.”

While it appeared the final whistle had blown on the former Patriot’s career, it is now headed into overtime.

Quinnipiac University Associate Professor, Rich Hanley is a football historian, who puts Brady’s career in perspective.

“Tom Brady is pretty much the most significant figure in the history of football -- certainly, in the 21st century,” said Hanley, who teaches a course on the history of football at Quinnipiac.

Brady’s records include the most passing yards and touchdowns. His life’s work has been about competing, which is something psychologist and Quinnipiac professor of psychology, Carrie Bulger, said he might not be ready to give up.

“What other job would he be able to get now where he would have that same psychological feeling of competition,” said Bulger.

While teams facing Brady may not be excited, fans we spoke with seem to be.

“I think it’s great for the league,” said Pressamarita. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he won another Super Bowl.”