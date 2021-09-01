Hartford Yard Goats

Tonight's Yard Goats Game Postponed Due to Heavy Rain

Hartford Yard Goats Dunkin Donuts Park 2
NBC Connecticut

Tonight’s Hartford Yard Goats game has been postponed because of weather.

What's left of Hurricane Ida has brought rain to Connecticut and the heaviest rain will be here this evening and through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

Tonight’s game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park against the Reading Fightin Phils will be made up during a doubleheader tomorrow.

The doubleheader starts at 5:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight’s game can exchange them for a ticket for any remaining game this season, including tomorrow night, according to the Yard Goats. 

Tickets for tomorrow evening are good for both seven=inning games.  

