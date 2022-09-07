Top Polish Junior Tennis Players Train in Windsor

There’s a little bit of magic happening in Windsor.

“People are always like, ‘Magic?’ like Magic Johnson? And I’m like my name actually is Magic!”

Magic Lincer, once a tennis player himself, now runs his own tennis academy out of Windsor. This past week, it was host to some of the top junior tennis players in the world.

NBC Connecticut first introduced you to his daughter, Olivia Lincer, when she was playing in the Girls Singles draw at Wimbledon. Lincer holds dual citizenship in the United States and Poland, and represents the latter in international competition.

While she’s the top ranked Polish girl in ITF rankings, she’s had some pretty impressive training partners ahead of the U.S. Open, too.

Magic Lincer offered to host two other Polish junior girls: Ada Piestrzynska and Weronica Ewald and the no. 16 junior boy in the world, Poland’s Martyn Pawelski, so they could acclimate ahead of the Grand Slam in New York.

“Tennis is an individual sport so we're all really used to competing against our friends,” said Olivia Lincer. “But if you want to have friends on the tour you have to be friends with your opponents, right? So we're all pretty used to it and being from the same country, it's even more supportive.”

Olivia said she grew up going to the U.S. Open, so getting a chance to play on those courts is a dream come true.

“It's great,” Magic said. “They're the top juniors in the world. Those girls are very committed. The phrase ‘when the hard work pays off’ this is actually what is happening right now.”

