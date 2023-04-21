Top Prospect Victor Wembanyama Officially Declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama officially declares for 2023 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Victor Wembanyama has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, which likely confirms his spot as the No 1 overall pick.

Wembanyama has submitted his paperwork to the league office, he said on ESPN's “NBA Today,” and is ready for his NBA career.

“It's been a year with so many great news for me, so first of all I wanna thank everyone that has been part of that journey all of the previous years, my coaches, my family,” Wembanyama told ESPN.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Declaring for the draft ... it's something crazy I'm not realizing yet. I realized pretty young I wanted to play in the NBA, but it becomes a reality more every day. I'm so lucky to have this dream within the reach of my hand.”

The 19-year-old French basketball player is one of the most anticipated prospects since LeBron James. And on May 16, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will solidify Wembanyama's new home. The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets are the most likely frontrunners to land him based on 2022-23 regular season standings.

Last year in an interview with the Associated Press, the French phenom shared that he was “built for this.”

“All of what happens to me, I expected for myself,” he said. “So it’s just a checklist of expectations. I’m not surprised by what’s happening to me. And yeah, this is happening, this is how I can manage it and I think I managed it well.”

Standing at 7-foot-3 with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama will become the tallest and longest player in the NBA.

Wembanyama is currently in the midst of a sensational season with Metropolitans 92 in France. He is currently averaging 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game across 29 appearances. He is also shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from 3-point territory.

He is projected to be the French league's MVP.