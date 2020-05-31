TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Keeps Golfers Safe With Touchless Ball Retrieval

By Matt Finkel

NBC Connecticut

Safety remains the top priority for golf courses as more people take advantage of the socially distant outdoor activity. Courses are continuing to adapt so that everyone can play while adhering to state and local safety guidelines. TPC River Highlands in Cromwell has installed E-Z Lyft devices so that golfers don’t have to touch the pin to retrieve the ball from the cup.

“The main thing is safety and being able to provide that real life experience of a golf shot hitting the cup, the bottom of the cup, meant a lot to our members and guests,” said TPC River Highlands director of golf course maintenance operations Jeff Reich.

Players can use their putter to lift the ball out of the cup. The device is completely touchless and keeps the golf experience on the greens as close to normal as possible.

The Travelers Championship does not plan to use the E-Z Lyft devices during the tournament on June 25-28. The PGA Tour plans to implement its own safety protocols.

