Tracking every trade made during the 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
No one is safe in the NFL Draft.
While hundreds of prospects anxiously wait to hear their names called, current NFL players could find their fates tied up in deals and drama of the weekend. General managers often find themselves deciding between a rebuild or cashing in their chips for a win-now mentality.
Just last year, the Eagles shook up Day 1 by trading the 18th and 101st picks to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. That move seemed to pay off as Brown led the Eagles in receiving yards en route to an appearance in the Super Bowl.
Will we see another blockbuster trade made this weekend?
Here’s a look at every trade made through Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- The Arizona Cardinals traded the No. 12 pick and No. 34 pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the No. 6 pick.
- The Houston Texans traded up for the No. 3 pick. The Texans sent their No. 12 pick, No. 33 pick, a first and third-round pick from the 2024 draft to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals also gave Houston the 105th pick in this year's draft.
- The Philadelphia Eagles traded the 94th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 5th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 66 pick in this draft. The deal was made in response to a tampering investigation that revealed Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort had "impermissable contact" with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon prior to hiring him as their head coach.