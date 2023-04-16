NBA

Tracking Key Injuries, Updates in 2023 NBA Playoffs

Injuries have been rampant during Game 1s in both conferences

By Sanjesh Singh

Tracking key injuries, updates in 2023 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA playoffs pit the league’s biggest stars against one another to see who triumphs, but injuries unfortunately can alter matchups.

Already in Game 1 of the 2023 playoffs, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered respective injuries that ruled them out for the remainder of their opening contests.

Morant landed awkwardly on his right hand after a high fall on a take to the basket, while Antetokounmpo harshly fell on his back on a layup attempt. 

Let’s take a look at key injuries for teams in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, with updates as they arise:

Let’s take a look at key injuries for teams in the 2023 NBA Playoffs:

Western Conference

Memphis Grizzlies

G Ja Morant (hand): Morant has a hand injury and said he is “in jeopardy” of missing Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

C Steven Adams (knee): Adams is likely out for the playoffs with a knee injury

F/C Brandon Clarke (Achilles): Out for season

Los Angeles Clippers

G/F Paul George (knee): George is expected to miss the first-round series against Phoenix

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion and was ruled out for the remainder of Game 1 on Sunday vs. the Miami Heat

Miami Heat

G Tyler Herro (hand): Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his right hand towards the end of the first half vs. Milwaukee in Game 1 on Sunday while diving for a loose ball. He is expected to be out four-to-six weeks, per Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report

NBANBA Playoffs

NBANBA Playoffs
