Travelers Championship Announces Plans to Bring Fans Back This Year

The Travelers Championship announced its plans to have fans return to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for this year's tournament Friday.

Tickets will go on sale May 25 and all tickets this year will be digital. All tickets will have to be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.

The tournament will also be following PGA Tour health and safety guidelines this year. Fans must practice social distancing and masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

No cash will be accepted at the tournament. All concessions and retail tents will accept cashless forms of payment only.

“The health and safety of everyone attending the Travelers Championship and in the Greater Hartford community is what matters most,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “Things might look slightly different come tournament week, but we can’t wait to have our fans watching and cheering as another world-class player field competes in Connecticut.”

There may be additional health and safety measures put into place as the tournament nears. Those updates will be communicated to fans before the tournament begins.

There is no word if there will be a lowered cap on the number of fans allowed to attend each day.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, and Patrick Reed are just some of the big names who have already committed to this year's Travelers Championship.

Tournament week begins June 21 and continues through the final round on June 27.

