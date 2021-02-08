Travelers Championship Plans to Have Some Fans at This Year's Tournament

The Travelers Championship officials Monday said they hope to have a limited number of spectators on-site at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for this year's tournament.

Fans were not able to attend the 2020 tournament, won by Dustin Johnson, due to concerns over COVID-19.

Tournament officials said they are working with state and local officials, along with the PGA Tour, to work out the details.

"The safety of the players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media and fans remains our top priority," officials said in a news release.

The 2021 Travelers Championship is scheduled for June 21-27.