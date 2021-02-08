Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship Plans to Have Some Fans at This Year's Tournament

Travelers Championship - Final Round
Rob Carr

The Travelers Championship officials Monday said they hope to have a limited number of spectators on-site at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for this year's tournament.

Fans were not able to attend the 2020 tournament, won by Dustin Johnson, due to concerns over COVID-19.

Tournament officials said they are working with state and local officials, along with the PGA Tour, to work out the details.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes 51 mins ago

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Posts Heartfelt Message After Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss

Serena Williams 6 hours ago

Djokovic: “Makes My Heart Full” to See Aussie Open Crowd

"The safety of the players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media and fans remains our top priority," officials said in a news release.

The 2021 Travelers Championship is scheduled for June 21-27.

This article tagged under:

Travelers ChampionshipPGA TourCromwell
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us