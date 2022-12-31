NFL

Trey Lance Has Second Ankle Surgery, Expected Back for 49ers OTAs

Lance is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure

By Matt Maiocco

Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery to remove hardware that was inserted into his right ankle during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced Saturday.

Lance is expected to make a full recovery from the Friday procedure, and return for organized team activities next offseason.

Because of the location of the fracture that Lance sustained during a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During his rehabilitation, the close proximity of the tendon proved to cause irritation in his ankle, the team said.

After consulting with multiple specialists, "the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle," the team said.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, entered the season as the 49ers' starting quarterback. He completed 15 of 31 passes for 194 yards and no touchdowns with one interception before suffering the injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback for 10 games before a broken foot sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now, the 49ers' season with championship aspirations is in the hands of rookie Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There's plenty to speculate about the 49ers' future at quarterback. It definitely will be a hot topic this offseason, especially if Purdy continues to play well. But for now, the 49ers hope Lance fully heals and Purdy properly uses his versatile offensive weapons in a deep playoff run.

