Trinity College downs NYU 64-60 for first-ever Division III Men's Basketball National Championship

2025 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship

Connecticut is home to yet another basketball national champion.

Trinity College beat top-ranked New York University 64-60 to take home the NCAA Division III men's basketball title on Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

It is the first-ever basketball championship for the Bantams.

Fourth-ranked Trinity were led by junior guard Jarrel Okorougo with 20 points.

The Bantams were trailing with 1:15 to go in the game before going on a 7-0 run to end the game, sparked by a three-pointer from junior Henry Vetter.

Trinity got past Connecticut rival Wesleyan University in the DIII Final Four on Thursday night to make it to Saturday's final.

