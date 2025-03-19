Trinity and Wesleyan to compete in Division III Final Four

Two Connecticut teams will be facing off in the Division III men’s basketball Final Four.

Trinity College will be taking on Wesleyan University at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Thursday night.

This is the second year in a row that the Trinity Bantams will compete in the Final Four and the Wesleyan Cardinals’ first trip to the semifinals, according to the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

While this is a first for the teams from Hartford and Middletown with campuses less than 17 miles apart to see each other in the semifinals, these teams are no strangers to each other. You can take a look at the history since 1902 here.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The D3 semifinals game starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The winner will move on the to the championship game to take on the team that wins when NYU takes on Washington University later Thursday night.

The championship game will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn more about the path to the Final Four here.