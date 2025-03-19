NCAA basketball

Trinity and Wesleyan to compete in Division III Final Four

NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut teams will be facing off in the Division III men’s basketball Final Four.

Trinity College will be taking on Wesleyan University at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Thursday night.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This is the second year in a row that the Trinity Bantams will compete in the Final Four and the Wesleyan Cardinals’ first trip to the semifinals, according to the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

While this is a first for the teams from Hartford and Middletown with campuses less than 17 miles apart to see each other in the semifinals, these teams are no strangers to each other. You can take a look at the history since 1902 here.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The D3 semifinals game starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The winner will move on the to the championship game to take on the team that wins when NYU takes on Washington University later Thursday night.  

The championship game will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Local

Meriden 2 hours ago

Man accused of vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Meriden

UConn 7 hours ago

Former Huskies team up for Paris Fashion Week

Learn more about the path to the Final Four here.

This article tagged under:

NCAA basketballsports
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us