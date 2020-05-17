Trinity Field Hockey Team Organizes Virtual Race to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Trinity field hockey team is running for a great cause.

“In this time of need, everyone is feeling a little helpless,” said Trinity junior captain Kendall Brown.

“You want to do something, but you don’t know what to do,” added Trinity field hockey head coach Anne Parmenter.

The team decided to partner with Positive Tracks and set up a virtual race to support coronavirus relief.

“I think that we can kind of rally the Trinity community and alumni and all of these different teams and see if they wanted to give back and help,” said Brown.

The community responded ready to take on the challenge. Participants paid $10 to enter and had a choice of running a 5K, 10K, half marathon or Anne’s Challenge of 19 miles.

“Do as much as you want, do as little as you want, but to raise some money,” said Parmenter. “Just being able to help maybe a few people is our huge motivation.”

Unfortunately, the Trinity community has seen first-hand the affect this pandemic is having.

“One of our grounds crew’s son died a week ago of COVID-19 so our community has been affected directly,” said Parmenter.

Portions of the money raised will go to Hartford Hospital, the Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund along with the workplace of Lori Berger, a former Trinity field hockey goalie.

“She’s working at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and she’s volunteering I understand with a covid unit when she’s not doing her research,” Parmenter said.

“It supports the hospital and kind of keeps it up and running through these crazy times,” said Brown.

The Bantams are coming together to give back and #crushcovid.

“I’m helping in a small way just by going out for my usual exercise every day and my ten dollars is going to such a bigger cause,” said Brown.