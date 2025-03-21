Trinity men's basketball heading to its first championship game

Trinity College defeated Wesleyan University in the Division III men’s basketball semifinals on Thursday and the Bantams are headed to its very first championship game.
The fourth-ranked Trinity Bantams won, 73 to 69, against the third-ranked Wesleyan Cardinals.
Learn more about the game here.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. Trinity will meet up with NYU.
