Trinity men's basketball heading to its first championship game

a gate outside the Trinity College campus
NBC Connecticut

Trinity College defeated Wesleyan University in the Division III men’s basketball semifinals on Thursday and the Bantams are headed to its very first championship game.

The fourth-ranked Trinity Bantams won, 73 to 69, against the third-ranked Wesleyan Cardinals.

The championship game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. Trinity will meet up with NYU.

