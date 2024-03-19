Trinity men's hockey to host – and play in – DIII Frozen Four

The path to the Final Four is set on the basketball court as the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments tip off, but Trinity men’s hockey is already onto the Frozen Four.

The Bantams are one of the last four teams standing in the NCAA DIII Men’s Hockey Tournament, and they won’t have to go very far at all to play in it.

In fact, with some long-term planning and a bit of good luck, Trinity will be hosting the Frozen Four.

"It's really one of a kind to be able to just walk five minutes down the road, go in the back door of the rink like you've been doing since September," said Devon Bobak, the Bantam’s sophomore goaltender and NESCAC player of the year.

But they’re not hosting as the “home team.” This was set in motion about five years ago when Trinity won the bid to be the neutral host the 2024 Frozen Four.

“Our athletic director said, ‘Now let's put together a team that can get you there.’ We tried our best and fortunately, we're here with two more stops to go,” Trinity coach Matt Greason said.

Call it extra motivation to make sure they were the ones playing on not-so-neutral ice.

"It was definitely one of our goals but I think our approach was more of a day-by-day kind of thing and it's been working out so far,” Ned Blanchard, a senior defenseman, said. “Now we're just trying to get one more day out of our season.”

It’s Trinity’s first time in the Frozen Four since 2017. They won it all in 2015.

The Bantams will face Adrian College on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford.