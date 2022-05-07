Kentucky Derby

2022 Kentucky Derby Set to Go Off on Saturday Evening

Epicenter, Taiba and Messier are favored to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby

By Logan Reardon

“And they’re off, in the Kentucky Derby.”

Well, not yet. But soon you’ll be hearing NBC’s Larry Collmus utter that iconic phrase from Churchill Downs.

Post time for the main event is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday, as 20 horses seek to become immortalized as a Derby winner.

Here’s a look at the entries, with odds provided by Churchill Downs:

Program numberHorseJockeyLive Odds
1Mo DonegalIrad Ortiz Jr.9-1
2Happy JackRafael Bejarano20-1
3EpicenterJoel Rosario5-1
4Summer is TomorrowMickael Barzalona32-1
5Smile HappyCorey Lanerie14-1
6MessierJohn Velazquez6-1
7Crown PrideChristophe Lemaire17-1
8Charge ItLuis Saez14-1
9Tiz the BombBrian Hernandez Jr.27-1
10ZandonFlavien Prat6-1
11Pioneer of MedinaJoe Bravo51-1
12TaibaMike E. Smith5-1
13SimplificationJose Ortiz35-1
14Barber RoadReylu Gutierrez53-1
15White AbarrioTayler Gaffalione13-1
16CyberknifeFlorent Geroux12-1
17Classic CausewayJulien Leparoux77-1
18Tawny PortRicardo Santana Jr.75-1
19ZozosManuel Franco42-1
20Rich StrikeSonny Leon88-1

