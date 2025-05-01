2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

Before the Kentucky Derby begins, you have to get to know the animals that make it happen.

Twenty of the world's fastest horses will compete at Churchill Downs this year in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Like any year, there are plenty of creative and interesting names associated with the horses.

Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?

There are 20 post positions available for the Kentucky Derby each year.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 20 horses in the 2025 field is as follows:

Citizen Bull

Neoequos

Final Gambit

Rodriguez

American Promise

Admire Daytona

Luxor Cafe

Journalism

Burnham Square

Grande

Flying Mohawk

East Avenue

Publisher

Tiztastic

Render Judgment

Coal Battle

Sandman

Sovereignty

Chunk of Gold

Owen Almighty

Horses can be scratched ahead of time depending on injuries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):

Post position Horse name Jockey Trainer Odds to win 1. Citizen Bull Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 18-1 2. Neoequos Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 57-1 3. Final Gambit Luan Machado Brad Cox 18-1 4. Rodriguez Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert 9-1 5. American Promise Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 13-1 6. Admire Daytona Christophe Lemaire Yukihiro Kato 39-1 7. Luxor Cafe João Moreira Noriyuki Hori 14-1 8. Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 7-2 9. Burnham Square Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 19-1 10. Grande John R. Velazquez Todd Pletcher 19-1 11. Flying Mohawk Joseph Ramos Whit Beckman 36-1 12. East Avenue Manuel Franco Brendan P. Walsh 34-1 13. Publisher Irad Ortiz Jr. Steven Asmussen 31-1 14. Tiztastic Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 20-1 15. Render Judgment Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 13-1 16. Coal Battle Juan Vargas Lonnie Briley 30-1 17. Sandman José Ortiz Mark Casse 5-1 18. Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William Mott 11-1 19. Chunk of Gold Jareth Loveberry Ethan West 44-1 20. Owen Almighty Javier Casellano Brian Lynch 50-1

Who is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in 2025?

Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Kentucky Derby this year at 3-1 (as of Thursday).

It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for both trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli.

The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism has won four straight races after finishing third in his debut last October, all with Rispoli as the jockey.

A few fun facts for fans heading into the Kentucky Derby.