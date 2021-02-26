Trumbull-St. Joseph High School Hockey Rivalry Adds New Tradition for Late Cadets Coach

On the ice in Trumbull, there's a longstanding high school rivalry getting a new tradition this year.

The Trumbull Eagles took on the Cadets of St. Joseph Thursday in their annual matchup, but this year the winner took home the first-ever “Coach Eddy Cup”.

It’s named in honor of Cadets’ head coach Eddy LeMaire, who passed away unexpectedly this summer. LeMaire may have coached st St. Joe’s, but he had an impact on players sitting on both benches.

"Tough to put into words how much he meant to this community -- the hockey community,” said Chris Nelson, the current St. Joseph boy’s hockey coach. “He taught a good number of kids out on the ice on both teams how to skate.”

“I've known coach since I was five years old. He taught me how to skate,” said Cadets senior captain Liam Gelston. “It's just something nice because this was his favorite game of the season. Every time he always poured his heart and soul out for it.”

LeMaire hired Nelson as his assistant coach when he took over in 2016.

“I'm grateful to be in a position to step in and carry on what we started together here at St. Joe’s,” said Nelson.

Trumbull beat the Cadets 3-1 off a game winner from Eagles freshman Nick Smagacz.