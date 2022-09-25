Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa Exits Dolphins' Game Vs. Bills With Head Injury

The injury occurred in the second quarter, but he returned to the game

By Max Molski

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half.

The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.

The Dolphins announced that he was being evaluated for a head injury and that he was questionable to return to the game. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater stepped in for Tagovailoa to finish out the first half.

Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was back under center to begin the third quarter.

The Dolphins and Bills were tied at 14-14 to start the second half.

