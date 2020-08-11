Twin Brothers Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary of World Record Tennis Volley Rally

Angelo and Ettore Rossetti will always remember August 8, 2015. It’s the day they set the Guinness World Record for longest tennis volley rally.

“We rallied 30,576 volleys without a bounce,” said Angelo Rossetti.

For five hours and 28 minutes straight, Angelo and Ettore hit the ball back and forth.

“The wrist pain is excruciating,” said Angelo. “I kind of look back and say I don’t even know how I did it.”

It all started with a serve.

“Of course you have to have the better server start off,” joked Angelo. “He was born first.”

These two brothers are no strangers to world records. They also held the record for longest tennis rally.

“I don’t think there’s any telepathy going on that I’m aware of,” said Angelo.

Five years later, the record and their shared pride still stand.

“I don’t think there’s anyone else I could have accomplished both world records with but my twin brother. More importantly we raised awareness and over $120,000 for Save the Children, where Ettore works full-time.”