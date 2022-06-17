Twitter Erupts After Warriors Beat Celtics, Win 2022 NBA Finals

Twitter erupts after Warriors clinch Finals victory over Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the fourth time in eight seasons, the Warriors are NBA champions.

Beating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, Golden State took care of business on the road, winning the series and cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA.

As the buzzer sounded, Twitter went nuts and the Warriors once again were crowned champs.

NIGHT NIGHT, BOSTON 😴 pic.twitter.com/aX0TWmXkoL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

What a season for Andrew Wiggins:



— NBA champion

— All-Star starter

— 2nd best player on championship team

— Leads Finals in rebounds

— Best defender in the Finals pic.twitter.com/bNp2LvOrC9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

The Warriors are the first team to win 4 championships in an 8-season span since the Bulls won 6 from 1991-98. pic.twitter.com/4Ox5lMGHfD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2022

Celtics fans having to watch warriors get the trophy pic.twitter.com/H9Q1Gtefj6 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 17, 2022

Dubs sink Celtics’ championship dreams 😂 pic.twitter.com/yd0m6bOJTV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

For the first time since 2018, the Warriors own the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dpzp2SJizM — KNBR (@KNBR) June 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum when the Celtics need him most

pic.twitter.com/OqCErzavUs — #45➡️🌴 (@AdebayosGoat) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry is officially sitting at the table with Jordan, Bron, Kobe, Shaq, Magic and Bird!!! Carry the hell on… #FinalsMVP — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2022

Congrats to Draymond Green on becoming the first podcaster to win an NBA title — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) June 17, 2022

Talk about a familiar feeling for Dub Nation.

A rollercoaster ride of a season ends with a fairytale ending for a team that posted the NBA's worst record just two years ago.