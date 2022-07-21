Twitter offers mixed reactions to Kyler Murray’s massive extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyler Murray secured a major bag on Thursday, but the reaction to his payday was more of a mixed bag.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him under contract through the 2028 season. The deal will make him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2022, trailing only Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

News of the extension was music to the ears of Murray’s teammates, along with a contingent of Cardinals fans, after months of speculation about his future in Arizona:

Mood 🎊🍾 Congrats My Boy 💰 pic.twitter.com/4dhPeuPPbO — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray getting the bag he deserves ð®âð¨ MY QB1 https://t.co/eWtQAfG3cj pic.twitter.com/RJJ4zBd86m — cam (@ivalleycam) July 21, 2022

With such a massive contract, other Twitter users were reminded of the choice Murray made between playing baseball with the Oakland A’s or heading to the NFL:

"Billy, this is Kyler Murray. He's an elite athlete and fielder with plus power. His flaw is that the Arizona Cardinals are going to pay him half a billion dollars to play football." https://t.co/gMhiSL2sBI pic.twitter.com/2FxRSTtPXN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray in contract negotiations



pic.twitter.com/DifUk4lfqa — BetMGM ð¦ (@BetMGM) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray should absolutely tweet a video of him taking batting practice today just to send the interwebs into a frenzy. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 21, 2022

Not everyone was feeling quite as happy for Murray, or the Cardinals for that matter.

Some people were perplexed by the direction the Cardinals were going:

I want someone to explain the Arizona Cardinals to me. Not that the Kyler contract is bad, or the wrong decision. But explain what they are to me in 5 minutes or less.



I challenge anyone to actually do it. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray this season pic.twitter.com/JWHMWkQbXf — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) July 21, 2022

Others turned their attention to Murray’s money figure compared to other players, especially those who are in line for new deals in the near future:

the Mahomes contract just gets better by the day for the Chiefs — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 21, 2022

Burrow and Herbert getting ownership equity https://t.co/QiRqNcSOCv — kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 21, 2022

Lamar when he sees the Kyler Murrayâs contract extension: pic.twitter.com/JdaDncwsqu — Rosa Parksâ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) July 21, 2022

And lastly, not even $230.5 million can stop short jokes:

Kyler Murray on the way to sign heâs contract pic.twitter.com/xwEinnGodm — nathaniel (@valleyboyzz_) July 21, 2022

Monster contract extension is expected for Kyler Murray.RIP Cardinals pic.twitter.com/0EWZcfaIl9 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 21, 2022

If Murray wanted to pull a Kevin Durant, he could ask those people how tall their money stacks…