Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements.

If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton aren't off to the smoothest start.

The Broncos reportedly finalized a trade to acquire Payton from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Super Bowl-winning head coach wasn’t their first choice. Rapoport reported that Denver spent Tuesday trying to hire DeMeco Ryans, who was later announced as the Houston Texans’ coach, before pivoting back to Payton.

Unbelievable: The #Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the #Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Rapoport later reported that Payton was Denver’s third choice, behind Ryans and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

From our breaking news update: The #Broncos landed Sean Payton. But how they got here… 🫣😯🤯 pic.twitter.com/LOCZV4AgVf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Several other insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, refuted Rapoport’s report that the Broncos pursued Ryans on Tuesday.

Timing of today’s two hires was completely coincidental. Broncos were zeroed in on Sean Payton, and didn’t make any contact this week with DeMeco Ryans or his agent. Denver was focused on Payton, and Houston on Ryans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

But Twitter took Rapoport’s report and ran with it.

Payton wasn’t Denver’s first choice. Denver wasn’t Payton’s first choice. Payton choosing the Broncos for money, not love. Not a great start to this marriage. https://t.co/Wo4Jo55elt — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) January 31, 2023

Several others were quick to get off jokes about the pairing of Payton and Russell Wilson, who struggled mightily in his first season with the Broncos.

Sean Payton watching Russell Wilson Broncos film pic.twitter.com/dyqGB808Rz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 31, 2023

Russell Wilson seeing Sean Payton as the next head coach pic.twitter.com/97UiW66exi — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 31, 2023

Only time will tell if the Broncos succeed under Payton, but they certainly didn’t win the popular vote on social media with how things went down.