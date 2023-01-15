Twitter Sounds Off About Kirk Cousins' Fourth-Down Pass to End the Vikings Season

Twitter sounds off about Cousins' fourth-down pass to end the Vikings season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After squeaking out win after win throughout the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings' Super Bowl hopes came crashing down Sunday in the wild card round.

The 13-4 Vikings weren't able to get it down at home against the New York Giants, losing 31-24. The Minnesota defense had no answer for Giants' quarterback Daniels Jones, who recorded 301 passing yards and 78 rushing yards in his postseason debut.

WHAT!!!!!!! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2023

The Giants wasted no time trolling the Vikings' social media team.

🗣 All hail the New York Giants pic.twitter.com/vbiwvQWVZR — New York Giants (@Giants) January 16, 2023

But while the defense will certainly undergo a complete autopsy, the decisive play of the game for the Vikings actually came on the offensive side of the ball. Down seven with just under two minutes to go, the Vikings defense found themselves around the midfield on 4th-and-8. Quarterback Kirk Cousins immediately targeted tight end T.J. Hockenson for three yards...just barely beyond the line of scrimmage.

The look on Cousins' face said everything.

Final play of Vikings season: Kirk Cousins throws a 3-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson on 4th & 8 😬 pic.twitter.com/I1kZ2gXxCm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2023

Needless to say, Twitter did not hold back.

Kirk Cousins, at his big age, is still throwing check downs, short of the sticks, with the game on the line?? HOW?! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 16, 2023

WTF KIRK. Why would you throw that short of the sticks? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins throwing a three-yard pass on 4th and 8 with the game on the line is the most on-brand play ever. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 16, 2023

4th and 8 and Kirk throws a 4 yard dump off



Nighttime Kirk Cousins is real — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) January 16, 2023

A long off season ahead for Kirk Cousins after that 4th down throw. The 3 yard out when you need 8. Wow wow wow wow wow. Even Matt Patricia wouldn’t have called that. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 16, 2023

As Bill Simmons said, the Vikings will certainly have a lot of reflecting to do this offseason. In the meantime, however, the Giants are moving on for a date with their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.