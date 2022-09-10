US Open Tennis

Twitter Speechless After Carlos Alcaraz-Frances Tiafoe Semifinal Duel in US Open

Alcarez advanced to the final after a five-set thriller against Tiafoe

By Sanjesh Singh

Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. 

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-1. It wasn’t looking good for the 24-year-old Tiafoe entering the fourth set, but somehow he managed to force a fifth and final set after winning again via tiebreaker 7(7)-6(5). 

In the end, Alcaraz’s heroics proved to be too much for Tiafoe to overcome, as the 19-year-old Spaniard won the last set 6-3. 

In a game that had notable spectators like Michelle Obama in attendance, it’s not a matchup that anyone will forget anytime soon as the future of tennis looks to be in safe hands with these two emanating youngsters. 

The Alcarez-Tiafoe battle had Twitter in awe. Here are some of the best reactions:

Alcaraz, playing for his first ever Grand Slam title, will meet No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway in the final on Sunday.

