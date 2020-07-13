Connecticut Sun

Two Connecticut Sun Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Chris Marion

Two members of the Connecticut Sun basketball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The team issued a statement over the weekend saying that Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in tests conducted between June 28 and July 5.

She did not travel with the team to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for training camp.

Briann January also tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel with the team to Bradenton.

Hiedeman and January have remained in self-isolation and are complying with all health and safety protocols put in place by the WNBA and CDC, according to the team.

They are expected to arrive to IMGA after two negative COVID-19 tests and they will begin another round of quarantine and testing once they are on campus.

