U.S. Men's National Team to take on Turkey in Connecticut

SOCCER: JAN 18 USA vs Venezuela

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming through Connecticut when the U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Turkey in June.

Nearly one year before the start of the World Cup, the USA will host Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are happening in three counties for the first time, including in the United States.

The matches in the U.S. will be held in Boston, Mass. and at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kickoff for the match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

The pre-sale for these matches will begin Tuesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and run to Friday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

The Visa presale for Visa cardholders starts Thursday, March 13 at 1 p.m.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium has hosted the U.S.  Men’s National Team eight times since 2005.

Learn more about the 2026 FIFA World Cup here.

