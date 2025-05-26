The long wait is over.

Tage Thompson scored the golden goal as the United States prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime to win its first ice hockey world championship in decades on Sunday.

Thompson wristed a shot past goaltender Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 into overtime of the final with the 40th shot on goal. It was his sixth goal at the tournament.

Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists and goaltender Jeremy Swayman shut out the Swiss with 25 saves.

USA Hockey says it is only the second trophy won at the tournament by the Americans after beating Canada in 1933, and it welcomed the triumph by saying “Golden For First Time in 92 Years.”

“What an absolutely amazing feeling,” U.S. head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Everyone in our group contributed to winning the gold medal. We beat an excellent team in Switzerland tonight and full credit to them for the tournament they had ... We’ll remember this for a long, long time.”

While the Americans had not won a world championship tournament in which they competed since 1933, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) says the U.S. was also formally awarded the title in 1960, when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place.

USA Hockey does not count that 1960 title.

Switzerland, last year's runner-up, has never won the tournament.

Scoreless in regulation

The tightly contested game was scoreless in regulation with both goaltenders holding firm.

Conor Garland wasted a penalty shot 5:38 into the middle period.

The U.S. began to mount pressure in the middle period, outshooting the Swiss 17-9, and went on with 11 shots on goal against four in the third.

Swayman had a perfect record 7-0 at the worlds.

“We did it, the wait is over,” Swayman said in a post on social media. “Thanks for sticking along with us. It’s going to be a great summer.”

Amid the celebrations on the ice, the U.S. players displayed Johnny Gaudreau ’s jersey to honor the forward who was killed with his brother Matt in late August riding their bicycles in their home state of New Jersey on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding.

Gaudreau leads the U.S. all-time scoring table at the worlds with 43 points.

Third medal for Thompson

Switzerland shut out the U.S. 3-0 in the group stage of the tournament, the Americans’ only defeat.

After winning bronze in 2018 and 2021, Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres earned his third medal and tied Allen Van (2 silver, 1 bronze) for the most decorated U.S. player at the worlds.

All players on the U.S. team except the three goaltenders registered at least a point at the tournament, with the 21-year-olds Frank Nazar and Logan Cooley leading with 12 points.

Switzerland lost the fourth final since the playoff system was introduced in 1992. It was beaten by Sweden in 2013 and 2018 and by the Czechs last year.

Bronze medal for Sweden

Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson scored two goals each as Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

It was the second straight third-place finish for Sweden while fourth place was the best-ever result for Denmark.

Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winners while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark.