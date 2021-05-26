Tokyo Olympics

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to Play 2 Matches at Rentschler Field

France v United States - International women friendly match
Sylvain Lefevre

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will square off against Mexico in two matches at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford in July.

The first match will be July 1 at 7 p.m. and the second will be held July 5 at 5 p.m.

The games are part of a send-off series before the team heads to Tokyo for the Olympics.

By late June, the final 18-player Olympic team roster will be set, so these matches will feature the full squad that will be headed to Tokyo.

Stars Megan Rapino and Alex Morgan will likely be playing, as will Stratford native Alyssa Naeher.

Naeher is the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. women's team. She was the backup to goalkeeping star Hope Solo on the team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The matches at Rentschler Field will be a chance for the team to sharpen their play ahead of Tokyo.

“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Mexico is a team that has larger ambitions as it prepares for the run-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup so we know they will give us two tough tests, which is what we need to continue to sharpen our team before we leave for Japan.”

Once the teams have arrived in Connecticut, they will follow strict COVID-19 protocols before leaving for Japan.

The stadium will be near capacity for both matches. Information on tickets will be available soon.

