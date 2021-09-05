UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall Announces He's Retiring at the End of This Season

University of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall has announced he is retiring at the end of this season.

Edsall is retiring after serving as head football coach at UConn for a total of 17 years. His teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017.

Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010.

He released a statement on Twitter on Sunday saying in part:

“Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the football program. All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”

"While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy's second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy,'' Athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement.

Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team.

UConn went 3-9 during Edsall's first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross from the FCS.

A search for Edsall's replacement is beginning immediately, according to UConn officials.