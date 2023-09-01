UConn honors Andy Baylock during football season opener

UConn played in front of its largest home crowd since 2010 on Thursday. Despite a 24-14 loss to NC State, there's a lot to be excited about when it comes to UConn football.

Along with that optimism about the future, the Huskies also have a rich history and they honored a huge piece of that during the season opener, naming Andy Baylock an honorary captain.

Baylock started at the school in 1963 as the freshman baseball coach. Over the years, he has coached football and baseball and is currently the director of Football Alumni and Community Affairs.

"I'm in touch with 1,300 football alumni and I coached a lot of them," Baylock said. "To see them all come together over here, it's awesome for me."

More than 300 alumni were in attendance to help celebrate Baylock's honor.

"All the accolades, all the other things, I could put those aside," the 85-year-old said. "Most important thing to me is seeing these guys eyeball to eyeball, bunch of hugs and recount old days. I love it."

"He's a legend," UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora said. "He's a mainstay, he's a fixture. I don't know if I've ever gone to an event or talked to an alum or a former player that hasn't said hey 'Say hi to Coach Baylock, that guy made so much impact on my life.' That's just the common theme. "I've never been around a place where people that have been here in the past talk about one man the way they talk about that guy."