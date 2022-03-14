UConn Men's and Women's Basketball Teams to Compete in the NCAA Tournament

There is a lot of excitement in Storrs as both the UConn men's and women's basketball teams are heading to the Big Dance.

The men's team is a #5 seed. They'll start their tournament in Buffalo against New Mexico State, who are the region's 12th seed. The game is on Thursday night.

"Anybody that makes the tournament is pretty scary so it's, we're going to have to really lock in. The feeling is amazing. Just to see all that hard work we put in and just to be able to have the opportunity to come back and actually play in the real tournament," said UConn forward Isaiah Whaley.

"This is the most fun time. You just want to make sure you're playing for a long time so," added UConn guard Tyrese Martin.

"When we're at our best, that's on the defensive end, our identity, we're as good as anyone in the country and I think we're going to prove ourselves this year," said UConn guard R.J. Cole.

As for the UConn women, they'll get home-court advantage. Their tournament journey starts on Saturday in Storrs. The Huskies are the #2 seed and will play #15 Mercer.

"Just seeing our name pop up and then obviously who we got coming up next, we're just like ok, we've already been at work, but now it feels like okay, now let's get down to it," said UConn guard Evina Westbrook.

"First game's at home so that's even cool in itself. We spent the whole tournament last year in one location in a bubble, too. I think we're all just excited for this new experience," said UConn guard Paige Bueckers.

"I don't know, I feel like a freshman again. It's like a normal tournament, something I've never experienced, a lot of the girls haven't, so it's gonna be fun," added UConn guard Nika Muhl.

The Yale men's team is the #14 seed after the Bulldogs defeated Princeton by 2 to defend their Ivy League title. They'll be playing #3 seed Purdue.

And Fairfield's women's basketball is back in the women's tournament for the first time since 2001. They are a #15 seed playing #2 seed Texas. That game is on Saturday.