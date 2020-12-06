UConn Men's Basketball Pauses All Activities After Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The University of Connecticut men's basketball team is pausing all activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

Team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing and additional testing is complete and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to return, according to university officials.

It is unknown if the person who tested positive is a student-athlete, coach or other personnel.

This is the second time the program has had to pause activities due to coronavirus concerns. At the beginning of November, a UConn men’s basketball player tested positive for COVID-19, according to the UConn athletic department.

Saturday’s men’s basketball game against North Carolina State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of North Carolina's traveling party.

The team was scheduled to open the Big East season against St. John's University on Dec. 11, but that game has been postponed.

It is unclear how this will impact UConn's Dec. 13 game against Georgetown.