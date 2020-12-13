UConn Men's Basketball Returns to Practice With Modified Quarantine

The UConn men's basketball team announced Sunday that they are returning to practice under a modified quarantine just seven days after a positive COVID-19 test result.

The modified quarantine will allow the team to return practice as a team, but with additional risk mitigation strategies in place such as wearing masks, school officials said.

Players and coaches will have to wear masks at all times during practice until the completion of the 14-day quarantine.

The team was under a seven-day full quarantine after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The UConn men’s basketball team’s game at Providence scheduled for Dec. 17 was postponed as a result of the positive COVID-19 test.

Scheduled non-conference games against Vanderbilt and North Carolina State were canceled and league games against St. John's, Georgetown and Providence were postponed, according to school officials.

In the past 39 days, the team has only been able to hold 11 practices and play three games.

"The last two weeks have been particularly chaotic for UConn. Since Sunday, Nov. 29, the Huskies have had five games postponed or cancelled, including one just 12 hours before tipoff, played one game, had just five practices, and searched frantically for an opponent to play, only to have that task halted by a positive test within the program," officials said in a statement.