The UConn Men's Hockey program has suspended team activities after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

Team activities are on hold until the contact tracing investigation and more testing can be completed. The games against Northeastern on Thursday, January 7 and Saturday, January 9 have been postponed.

The Huskies' games against Northeastern on Thursday, January 7 and Saturday, January 9 have been postponed.

No other details were immediately available.