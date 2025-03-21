UConn men's hockey to play in Hockey East Championship

There is a lot for UConn fans to be excited about this week.

The men’s hockey team defeated Boston University in the Hockey East semifinals, 5 to 2, on Thursday and they will play for a Hockey East Championship on Friday when the Huskies will take on Maine.

BU scored first in the first period on Thursday, then UConn answered back in the second with Tristan Fraser scoring, assisted by Tabor Heaslip, then Ryan Tattle scored, assisted by Jake Richard.

Joey Muldowney contributed in a big way by scoring his third hat trick of the season, according to UConn Athletics.

He scored once in the second, assisted by Nick Carabin and Jake Richard.

His first goal of the third period was assisted by Jake Richard and Ryan Tattle, then by Jake Richard and Tom Messineo.

Freshman Callum Tung made 25 saves.