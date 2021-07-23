UConn Says Probation Over Men's Basketball Program Violations Is Over

The University of Connecticut men's basketball team had been under probation and suffered other penalties for prior violations of NCAA rules in its basketball program and UConn Athletics said it has learned from the NCAA that the two-year probation is over and the school is compliant with all requirements of NCAA regulations.

In 2019, UConn learned that the University of Connecticut men's basketball team would face probation and other penalties for violations of NCAA rules under former coach Kevin Ollie.

UConn said Friday that it fulfilled all punitive obligations from “violations committed in the UConn men’s basketball program under the previous coaching staff” and the NCAA has informed UConn that it is compliant with all requirements of NCAA regulations.

The penalties included a reduction in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year and numerous recruiting restrictions impacting the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

“Although the probationary period has concluded, we will continue to be committed to adhering to the highest standard of NCAA compliance,” director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement. “I feel that we have emerged stronger than ever and look forward to a bright future for UConn Athletics.”

UConn fired Ollie in March 2018 and he fought the firing.

Ollie argued that there was no just cause and the school owed him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021.