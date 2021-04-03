UConn's Paige Bueckers Becomes First Freshman to Earn Naismith Trophy

University of Connecticut women's basketball player Paige Bueckers has won the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, which goes to women's basketball player of the year.

UConn officials said Bueckers is the only freshman to earn it in the 39-year- history of the award.

Earlier this week, Bueckers became the first-ever freshman to be named the AP National Player of the Year.

Bueckers' other achievements this season include being named a USBWA and Wooden Award All-American, earning Big East Player and Freshman of the Year and Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She was also named the River Walk Region Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers led UConn to its 13th straight NCAA Final Four and a 28-2 overall record, the school said. On Friday, UConn lost to Arizona, 59-69 and was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

The first freshman to win the Naismith



Paige. Bueckers. pic.twitter.com/GM4X9llPJe — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 3, 2021

Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game while also shooting 46.4% from behind the arc. She also holds the school's records for most assists in a game and most assists by a freshman.

Bueckers is now the seventh Husky to win the Naismith Trophy, joining Rebecca Lobo (1995), Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2003, '04), Maya Moore (2009, '11), Tina Charles (2010) and Breanna Stewart (2014, '15, '16).